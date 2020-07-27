Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: United Bankshares (UBSI) and Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on United Bankshares (UBSI) and Triumph Bancorp (TBK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

United Bankshares (UBSI)

Piper Sandler analyst Casey Whitman maintained a Hold rating on United Bankshares today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Whitman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 53.8% success rate. Whitman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Orrstown Financial Services, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and City Holding Company.

United Bankshares has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Piper Sandler analyst Brad Milsaps maintained a Hold rating on Triumph Bancorp today and set a price target of $25.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.0% and a 37.3% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, Independent Bank Group, and Cadence Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Triumph Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $28.38, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on July 22, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

