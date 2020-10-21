Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: UniCredit SpA (OtherUNCFF) and UBS Group AG (UBS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on UniCredit SpA (UNCFF) and UBS Group AG (UBS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released yesterday, Delphine Lee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.79, close to its 52-week low of $6.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #6592 out of 7009 analysts.

UniCredit SpA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.28, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.80 price target.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF13.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 44.0% success rate. Reingen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.59.

