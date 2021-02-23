Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: UBS Group AG (UBS) and Green Dot (GDOT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on UBS Group AG (UBS) and Green Dot (GDOT).

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report released yesterday, Jernej Omahen from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF15.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.73, close to its 52-week high of $15.91.

Omahen has an average return of 34.2% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #3676 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $17.03 average price target.

Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Green Dot, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 71.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Dot with a $67.50 average price target, which is a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

