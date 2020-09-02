Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: UBS Group AG (UBS) and Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on UBS Group AG (UBS) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) with bullish sentiments.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report released yesterday, Jernej Omahen from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF14.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.19.

Omahen has an average return of 20.6% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #6433 out of 6924 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.16.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

RBC Capital analyst Julian Livingston-Booth maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen yesterday and set a price target of EUR49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.93.

Livingston-Booth has an average return of 35.0% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Livingston-Booth is ranked #3225 out of 6924 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.71, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

