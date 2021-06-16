Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: UBS Group AG (UBS) and Airspan Networks (NBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on UBS Group AG (UBS) and Airspan Networks (NBA) with bullish sentiments.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.37, close to its 52-week high of $16.58.

Payen has an average return of 25.3% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Payen is ranked #2344 out of 7551 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.55.

Airspan Networks (NBA)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Airspan Networks today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 69.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Airspan Networks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, implying a 68.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

