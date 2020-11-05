Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Two Harbors (TWO), B Riley Principal Merger II (BMRG) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Two Harbors (TWO), B Riley Principal Merger II (BMRG) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) with bullish sentiments.

Two Harbors (TWO)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Two Harbors yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

Two Harbors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

B Riley Principal Merger II (BMRG)

In a report released today, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on B Riley Principal Merger II, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.6% and a 38.5% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on B Riley Principal Merger II is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau assigned a Buy rating to Focus Financial Partners today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.97, close to its 52-week high of $41.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and SEI Investments Company.

Focus Financial Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.67, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

