Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Trupanion (TRUP) and FTAC Olympus Acquisition (FTOC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trupanion (TRUP) and FTAC Olympus Acquisition (FTOC).

Trupanion (TRUP)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Trupanion, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $99.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.5% and a 61.1% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as KLDiscovery, DraftKings, and Gogo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trupanion with a $116.67 average price target.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (FTOC)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on FTAC Olympus Acquisition, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.01, close to its 52-week low of $9.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 62.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FTAC Olympus Acquisition is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

