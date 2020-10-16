Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Truist Financial (TFC), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Truist Financial (TFC), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW).

Truist Financial (TFC)

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Truist Financial, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Truist Financial with a $46.05 average price target, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.50 price target.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Morgan Stanley with a $58.46 average price target, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

In a report released today, Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 63.5% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Sculptor Capital Management, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charles Schwab with a $43.29 average price target, a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

