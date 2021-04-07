Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Truist Financial (TFC), Evercore Partners (EVR) and Welltower (WELL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Truist Financial (TFC), Evercore Partners (EVR) and Welltower (WELL) with bullish sentiments.

Truist Financial (TFC)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.10, close to its 52-week high of $61.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 57.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Truist Financial with a $62.25 average price target, representing a 4.9% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Evercore Partners (EVR)

In a report released today, Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Evercore Partners, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.31, close to its 52-week high of $144.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gosalia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 61.5% success rate. Gosalia covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Raymond James Financial, Houlihan Lokey, and Moelis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Evercore Partners with a $152.00 average price target, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Welltower (WELL)

In a report released today, Vikram Malhorta from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Welltower, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.99, close to its 52-week high of $76.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 55.4% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, New Senior Investment Group, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $70.40, which is a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $78.00 price target.

