Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Truist Financial (TFC) and Simon Property (SPG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Truist Financial (TFC) and Simon Property (SPG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Truist Financial (TFC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Hold rating on Truist Financial today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 52.1% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Truist Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.50, a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

Simon Property (SPG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Hold rating on Simon Property today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Equity Residential, and American Homes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Simon Property is a Hold with an average price target of $75.50.

