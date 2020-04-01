Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Truist Financial (TFC), AGNC Investment (AGNC) and Stag Industrial (STAG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Truist Financial (TFC), AGNC Investment (AGNC) and Stag Industrial (STAG) with bullish sentiments.

Truist Financial (TFC)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.64, close to its 52-week low of $24.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 72.2% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Truist Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.88, implying a 74.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $56.00 price target.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Nomura analyst Matthew Howlett maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -23.1% and a 28.2% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AGNC Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.95, representing a 28.9% upside. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.80 price target.

Stag Industrial (STAG)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stag Industrial, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 62.2% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stag Industrial with a $34.50 average price target.

