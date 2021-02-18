Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Triumph Bancorp (TBK), German American Bancorp (GABC) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Triumph Bancorp (TBK), German American Bancorp (GABC) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX).

Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose reiterated a Buy rating on Triumph Bancorp yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.27, close to its 52-week high of $69.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Triumph Bancorp with a $62.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

German American Bancorp (GABC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on German American Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.24, close to its 52-week high of $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 35.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for German American Bancorp.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sixth Street Specialty Lending. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.72, close to its 52-week high of $23.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 70.1% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Compass Diversified Holdings, and Fortress Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending with a $22.17 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.