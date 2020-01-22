Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Triumph Bancorp (TBK), Capital One Financial (COF) and Ellington Financial (EFC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Triumph Bancorp (TBK), Capital One Financial (COF) and Ellington Financial (EFC) with bullish sentiments.

Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Piper Sandler analyst Brad Milsaps maintained a Buy rating on Triumph Bancorp today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.60, close to its 52-week high of $40.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 40.7% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, First Financial Bankshares, and Spirit Of Texas Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Triumph Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on January 9, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Capital One Financial (COF)

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.42, close to its 52-week high of $107.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Barker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 67.8% success rate. Barker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, New Residential Inv, and PennyMac Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital One Financial with a $113.25 average price target, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on January 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.50 price target.

Ellington Financial (EFC)

In a report released today, Crispin Love from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Ellington Financial, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.39.

Love has an average return of 20.4% when recommending Ellington Financial.

According to TipRanks.com, Love is ranked #2107 out of 5858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ellington Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on January 9, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EFC: