Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Triumph Bancorp (TBK) and Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Triumph Bancorp (TBK) and Saratoga Investment (SAR).

Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Triumph Bancorp, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.6% and a 41.7% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Triumph Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.67, implying a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Saratoga Investment (SAR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Saratoga Investment yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.2% and a 45.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Saratoga Investment with a $20.63 average price target.

