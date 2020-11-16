Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Tristate Capital (TSC) and PNC Financial (PNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tristate Capital (TSC) and PNC Financial (PNC).

Tristate Capital (TSC)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo reiterated a Buy rating on Tristate Capital today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 100.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tristate Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on PNC Financial. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PNC Financial with a $119.71 average price target.

