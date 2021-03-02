Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Trico Bancshares (TCBK), S&P Global (SPGI) and Wells Fargo (WFC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trico Bancshares (TCBK), S&P Global (SPGI) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Trico Bancshares (TCBK)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Trico Bancshares yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.52, close to its 52-week high of $45.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 96.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trico Bancshares with a $39.00 average price target.

S&P Global (SPGI)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on S&P Global yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $337.53.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 71.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for S&P Global with a $411.00 average price target.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Wells Fargo yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 36.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wells Fargo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.81, representing a -0.8% downside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

