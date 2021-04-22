Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Travelers Companies (TRV), Northern (NTRS) and ADO Properties SA (OtherADPPF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Travelers Companies (TRV), Northern (NTRS) and ADO Properties SA (ADPPF).

Travelers Companies (TRV)

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained a Buy rating on Travelers Companies on April 20 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $157.38, close to its 52-week high of $161.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Benguigui is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Benguigui covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Prudential Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Travelers Companies with a $159.50 average price target.

Northern (NTRS)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Hold rating on Northern on April 20 and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $106.74, close to its 52-week high of $110.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

Northern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.40, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on April 7, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $106.00 price target.

ADO Properties SA (ADPPF)

Barclays analyst Sander Bunck maintained a Sell rating on ADO Properties SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.65, equals to its 52-week high of $29.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bunck is ranked #3977 out of 7459 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for ADO Properties SA with a $25.28 average price target.

