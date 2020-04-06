Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Travelers Companies (TRV), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and Allstate (ALL)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Travelers Companies (TRV), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and Allstate (ALL).

Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report released today, Edward Shields from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Travelers Companies, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Shields is ranked #1700 out of 6217 analysts.

Travelers Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $125.50, representing a 28.1% upside. In a report issued on April 2, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $116.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Hold rating on Cboe Global Markets today and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Cboe Global Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.67, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Allstate (ALL)

Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome maintained a Buy rating on Allstate today and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Newsome is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Newsome covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage Insurance Holdings, American Financial Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allstate with a $115.57 average price target, representing a 27.7% upside. In a report issued on April 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.