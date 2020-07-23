Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Travelers Companies (TRV) and Blackstone Group (BX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Travelers Companies (TRV) and Blackstone Group (BX).

Travelers Companies (TRV)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on Travelers Companies today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Travelers Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $119.86.

Blackstone Group (BX)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Group. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.9% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.44, implying a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

