Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) and PNC Financial (PNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) and PNC Financial (PNC) with bullish sentiments.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Buy rating on Toronto Dominion Bank yesterday and set a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.4% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Canadian Western Bank, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Toronto Dominion Bank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.78.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Solar Senior Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, which is a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

PNC Financial (PNC)

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on PNC Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $102.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 51.8% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Bank of America.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PNC Financial with a $114.73 average price target, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

