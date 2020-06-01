Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) and Sprott (OtherSPOXD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) and Sprott (SPOXD) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Hold rating on Toronto Dominion Bank on May 29 and set a price target of C$61.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 64.7% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Toronto Dominion Bank with a $46.91 average price target, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$57.00 price target.

Sprott (SPOXD)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Hold rating on Sprott on May 29 and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 39.5% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sprott with a $2.90 average price target.

