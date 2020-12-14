Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) and RioCan Real Estate Investment (OtherRIOCF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) and RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

BMO Capital analyst Sohrab Movahedi maintained a Hold rating on Toronto Dominion Bank today and set a price target of C$75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.25, close to its 52-week high of $57.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Movahedi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Movahedi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Toronto Dominion Bank with a $58.60 average price target, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$73.00 price target.

RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF)

In a report released today, Jenny Ma from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment, with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 65.4% success rate. Ma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

RioCan Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.46, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on December 4, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold.

