Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: The RMR Group (RMR), Sterling Bancorp (STL) and Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on The RMR Group (RMR), Sterling Bancorp (STL) and Clarivate Analytics (CCC).

The RMR Group (RMR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on The RMR Group today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 42.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for The RMR Group with a $36.70 average price target.

Sterling Bancorp (STL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss maintained a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 38.8% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sterling Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, implying a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Clarivate Analytics, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.61, close to its 52-week high of $24.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.8% and a 36.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clarivate Analytics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

