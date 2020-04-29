Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: T Rowe Price (TROW), Colliers International Group (CIGI) and PJT Partners (PJT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on T Rowe Price (TROW), Colliers International Group (CIGI) and PJT Partners (PJT).

T Rowe Price (TROW)

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Worthington maintained a Sell rating on T Rowe Price today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Worthington is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 51.6% success rate. Worthington covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Gain Capital Holdings.

T Rowe Price has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $110.25, a -5.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Colliers International Group (CIGI)

In a report released today, Stephen Macleod from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Colliers International Group, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.52.

Macleod has an average return of 14.2% when recommending Colliers International Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Macleod is ranked #1048 out of 6525 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colliers International Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $89.16.

PJT Partners (PJT)

Piper Sandler analyst Sumeet Mody maintained a Buy rating on PJT Partners today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.07, close to its 52-week high of $53.21.

Mody has an average return of 23.0% when recommending PJT Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Mody is ranked #2164 out of 6525 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PJT Partners with a $55.00 average price target.

