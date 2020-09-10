Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: T Rowe Price (TROW) and Curo Group Holdings (CURO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T Rowe Price (TROW) and Curo Group Holdings (CURO) with bullish sentiments.

T Rowe Price (TROW)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on T Rowe Price, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $127.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 62.2% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Sculptor Capital Management, and Apollo Global Management.

T Rowe Price has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $142.90.

Curo Group Holdings (CURO)

In a report released today, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Curo Group Holdings, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curo Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

