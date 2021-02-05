Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Swiss Re AG (OtherSSREF) and Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Swiss Re AG (SSREF) and Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) with bullish sentiments.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Michael Huttner CFA maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF99.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.65.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 75.9% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holding AG, and Hiscox.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $103.86 average price target, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF95.10 price target.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on Cboe Global Markets today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Cboe Global Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.60.

