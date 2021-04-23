Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Svb Financial Group (SIVB), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) and Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Svb Financial Group (SIVB), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) and Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) with bullish sentiments.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group, with a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $518.99, close to its 52-week high of $577.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $570.78 average price target, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $557.00 price target.

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on CrossFirst Bankshares, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CrossFirst Bankshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ameris Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 87.9% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Ameris Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, KBW also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

