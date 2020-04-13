Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Synovus (SNV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Synovus (SNV).

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $185.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Svb Financial Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $212.55, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on April 6, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Synovus (SNV)

In a report released today, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Synovus, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -24.5% and a 14.3% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synovus with a $36.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SNV: