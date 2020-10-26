Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and SLM (SLM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and SLM (SLM) with bullish sentiments.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group on October 23 and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $296.38, close to its 52-week high of $307.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 59.8% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Fifth Third Bancorp, and First Republic Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $292.33 average price target, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

SLM (SLM)

In a report issued on October 23, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on SLM, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SLM is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.80, which is a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

