Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: SuRo Capital (SSSS), Store Capital (STOR) and International Money Express (IMXI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SuRo Capital (SSSS), Store Capital (STOR) and International Money Express (IMXI).

SuRo Capital (SSSS)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on SuRo Capital, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.39, close to its 52-week high of $16.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 52.0% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SuRo Capital with a $20.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Store Capital (STOR)

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Hold rating on Store Capital today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.99, close to its 52-week high of $36.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Store Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

International Money Express (IMXI)

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Hold rating on International Money Express today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 75.9% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for International Money Express with a $20.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.