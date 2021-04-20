Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Manulife Financial (MFC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Manulife Financial (MFC).

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

CIBC analyst Paul Holden reiterated a Hold rating on Sun Life Financial today and set a price target of C$69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.84, close to its 52-week high of $52.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Sun Life Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.54, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a C$69.00 price target.

Manulife Financial (MFC)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic reiterated a Buy rating on Manulife Financial today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.00, close to its 52-week high of $22.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manulife Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.21, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

