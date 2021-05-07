Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) with bullish sentiments.

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

BMO Capital analyst Tom Mackinnon maintained a Buy rating on Sun Life Financial today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.04, close to its 52-week high of $55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackinnon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 75.4% success rate. Mackinnon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Manulife Financial, and Element Financial.

Sun Life Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.41, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

In a report released today, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 76.6% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Discover Financial Services, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Focus Financial Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.71, representing a 31.7% upside. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.