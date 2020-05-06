Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Ares Capital (ARCC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Ares Capital (ARCC).

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Sun Life Financial, with a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.96.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 43.5% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sun Life Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.87, which is a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ares Capital (ARCC)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Ares Capital today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Capital with a $15.96 average price target, a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ARCC: