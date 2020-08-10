Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sun Life Financial (SLF) and AMERICAN HOTEL (OtherAHOTF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Sun Life Financial (SLF) and AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

In a report released today, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Sun Life Financial, with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.17.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 48.9% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sun Life Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.84, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Hold rating on AMERICAN HOTEL today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, Dream Office Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

AMERICAN HOTEL has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.06.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.