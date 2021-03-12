Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sterling Bancorp (STL), City Office REIT (CIO) and UBS Group AG (UBS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Sterling Bancorp (STL), City Office REIT (CIO) and UBS Group AG (UBS).

Sterling Bancorp (STL)

In a report issued on March 9, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.9% and a 81.8% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sterling Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.33.

City Office REIT (CIO)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on City Office REIT on March 9 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.12, close to its 52-week high of $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 66.3% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for City Office REIT with a $12.00 average price target.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.43, close to its 52-week high of $16.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #1776 out of 7363 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $16.77 average price target.

