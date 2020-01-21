Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: State Street (STT), First Horizon (FHN) and BancFirst (BANF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on State Street (STT), First Horizon (FHN) and BancFirst (BANF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

State Street (STT)

In a report released today, Jeff Harte from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on State Street, with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.76, close to its 52-week high of $85.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Harte is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 55.4% success rate. Harte covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Evercore Partners.

State Street has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.25, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

First Horizon (FHN)

In a report released today, Tyler Stafford from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on First Horizon, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.20, close to its 52-week high of $17.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Stafford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Stafford covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Capstar Financial Holdings, and Franklin Financial Network.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Horizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.33.

BancFirst (BANF)

Piper Sandler analyst Brendan Nosal maintained a Hold rating on BancFirst today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.60, close to its 52-week high of $63.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Nosal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Nosal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Citizens Community Bancorp, First Business Financial, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BancFirst with a $63.00 average price target.

