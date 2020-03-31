Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: State Street (STT) and Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on State Street (STT) and Vivint Smart Home (VVNT).

State Street (STT)

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating on State Street today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Horowitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Horowitz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for State Street with a $77.00 average price target, representing a 60.2% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

Imperial Capital analyst Jeff Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Vivint Smart Home today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.12, close to its 52-week low of $8.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 51.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axon Enterprise, Flir Systems, and Shotspotter.

Vivint Smart Home has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.80, representing a 64.0% upside. In a report issued on March 27, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

