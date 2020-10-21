Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: State Street (STT) and Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on State Street (STT) and Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) with bullish sentiments.

State Street (STT)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Buy rating on State Street on October 19 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.7% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, First Republic Bank, and Svb Financial Group.

State Street has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $69.14, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

In a report issued on October 19, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Virtus Investment Partners, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $166.74, close to its 52-week high of $167.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.9% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and Ameriprise Financial.

Virtus Investment Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.00, which is an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

