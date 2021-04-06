Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: State Street (STT) and H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on State Street (STT) and H&E Equipment Services (HEES) with bullish sentiments.

State Street (STT)

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Buy rating on State Street on February 22 and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.40, close to its 52-week high of $87.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 78.4% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, Huntington Bancshares, and Associated Banc-Corp.

State Street has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.57, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

In a report issued on March 30, Ross Gilardi from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on H&E Equipment Services, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.42, close to its 52-week high of $38.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilardi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 53.9% success rate. Gilardi covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Generac Holdings, and Deere.

H&E Equipment Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.