Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: State Street (STT) and Ally Financial (ALLY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on State Street (STT) and Ally Financial (ALLY).

State Street (STT)

Piper Sandler analyst Jeff Harte maintained a Hold rating on State Street today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Harte is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 52.9% success rate. Harte covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Goldman Sachs Group, Evercore Partners, and Citigroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for State Street with a $70.33 average price target, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Ally Financial (ALLY)

In a report released today, Kevin Barker from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Ally Financial, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Barker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Barker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Ally Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.29, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

