Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Starwood Property (STWD), Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB) and Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Starwood Property (STWD), Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB) and Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC).

Starwood Property (STWD)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Starwood Property today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 60.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starwood Property is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on Old National Bancorp Capital today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.7% and a 25.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, First Financial Bancorp, and German American Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Simmons 1st Nat’l. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Simmons 1st Nat’l with a $20.00 average price target.

