Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Starwood Property (STWD) and Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Starwood Property (STWD) and Fortress Transportation (FTAI) with bullish sentiments.

Starwood Property (STWD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Starwood Property yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 80.5% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Financial, Saratoga Investment, and New Residential Inv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starwood Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.03.

Buck has an average return of 3.8% when recommending Fortress Transportation.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5181 out of 5934 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Transportation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.80, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

