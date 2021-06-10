Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Starwood Property (STWD) and Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Starwood Property (STWD) and Clover Health Investments (CLOV).

Starwood Property (STWD)

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Buy rating on Starwood Property today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.57, close to its 52-week high of $26.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Starwood Property with a $27.30 average price target.

Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

In a report released today, Kevin Fischbeck from Merrill Lynch downgraded Clover Health Investments to Sell, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischbeck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 70.2% success rate. Fischbeck covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, agilon health, and Oscar Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clover Health Investments with a $9.67 average price target.

