Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Standard Chartered (OtherSCBFF), Lendingtree (TREE) and Mastercard (MA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Standard Chartered (SCBFF), Lendingtree (TREE) and Mastercard (MA) with bullish sentiments.

Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

In a report issued on April 30, Robert Noble from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Standard Chartered, with a price target of p670.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.21, close to its 52-week high of $7.25.

Noble has an average return of 7.8% when recommending Standard Chartered.

According to TipRanks.com, Noble is ranked #2052 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Standard Chartered with a $5.99 average price target, a -16.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £6.29 price target.

Lendingtree (TREE)

Deutsche Bank analyst Kunal Madhukar reiterated a Buy rating on Lendingtree on April 30 and set a price target of $333.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $206.49, close to its 52-week low of $193.27.

Madhukar has an average return of 36.5% when recommending Lendingtree.

According to TipRanks.com, Madhukar is ranked #300 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lendingtree with a $307.17 average price target, implying a 39.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on April 29, Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $382.06, close to its 52-week high of $401.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Keane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 77.7% success rate. Keane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Affirm Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $422.24 average price target, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

