Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: S&T Bancorp (STBA) and Renasant (RNST)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on S&T Bancorp (STBA) and Renasant (RNST) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

S&T Bancorp (STBA)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on S&T Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.40, close to its 52-week low of $18.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&T Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $23.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Renasant (RNST)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Renasant today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

Renasant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.