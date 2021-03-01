Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sprott (SII), Canadian Western Bank (OtherCBWBF) and Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Sprott (SII), Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) and Easterly Government Properties (DEA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sprott (SII)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Hold rating on Sprott on February 26 and set a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 48.5% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Asset Mng, Element Financial, and Equitable Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sprott with a $38.46 average price target.

Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

In a report issued on February 26, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Western Bank, with a price target of C$36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.77, close to its 52-week high of $25.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Canadian Western Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.15.

Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

In a report issued on February 26, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Easterly Government Properties, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and First Industrial Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Easterly Government Properties with a $25.25 average price target.

