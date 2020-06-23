Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) and Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) and Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR).

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Realty Capital yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 59.8% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Spirit Realty Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.71, representing a 3.4% upside. In a report issued on June 11, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Investment Corp, and TPG Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Victory Capital Holdings with a $18.23 average price target, a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.