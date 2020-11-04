Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: SpareBank 1 SMN (OtherSRMGF) and Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) with bullish sentiments.

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)

SpareBank 1 SMN received a Buy rating and a NOK95.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams on November 2. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.39, close to its 52-week low of $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Helgeland Sparebank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SpareBank 1 SMN with a $9.94 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

Kepler Capital analyst Frederic Renard maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen on November 2 and set a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.10, close to its 52-week high of $53.29.

Renard has an average return of 62.8% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Renard is ranked #6681 out of 6998 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.22, implying a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.