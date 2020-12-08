Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: S&P Global (SPGI) and Lendingtree (TREE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on S&P Global (SPGI) and Lendingtree (TREE) with bullish sentiments.

S&P Global (SPGI)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau assigned a Buy rating to S&P Global yesterday and set a price target of $399.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $336.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 67.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&P Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $404.20, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $415.00 price target.

Lendingtree (TREE)

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree, with a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $257.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 49.8% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and DraftKings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lendingtree with a $362.00 average price target.

