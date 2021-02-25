Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Solar Capital (SLRC), City Office REIT (CIO) and Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Solar Capital (SLRC), City Office REIT (CIO) and Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC).

Solar Capital (SLRC)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Solar Capital, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.14, close to its 52-week high of $20.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solar Capital with a $18.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

City Office REIT (CIO)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on City Office REIT today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 68.8% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for City Office REIT.

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Colony Credit Real Estate. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

The the analyst consensus on Colony Credit Real Estate is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.